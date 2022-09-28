Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

PWR stock traded up $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $130.29. 22,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,441. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

