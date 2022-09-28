Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, an increase of 423.7% from the August 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

QNRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 117,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $243.00.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

QNRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

