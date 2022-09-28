Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 383,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Qutoutiao Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,157. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qutoutiao

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Qutoutiao as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

