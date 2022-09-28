Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

