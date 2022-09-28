Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.0861 on Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

