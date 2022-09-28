Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Stock Up 11.4 %

RVSN traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 82,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,319. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.66 and a 1 year high of 3.14.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

