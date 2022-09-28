Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rail Vision Stock Up 11.4 %
RVSN traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 82,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,319. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.66 and a 1 year high of 3.14.
Rail Vision Company Profile
