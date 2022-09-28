RamenSwap (RAMEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,090.57

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $6,090.57 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
