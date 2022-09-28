RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.53 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP launched on August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,961,782 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

