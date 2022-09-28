RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €401.00 ($409.18) and last traded at €412.40 ($420.82). Approximately 15,157 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €417.20 ($425.71).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €559.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €584.46.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.