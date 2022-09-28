RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $24,332,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $12,491,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

