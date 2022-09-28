RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295 over the last three months.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
