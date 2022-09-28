Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

