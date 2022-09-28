Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $23.29

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $24.12. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 2,474 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,443 shares of company stock worth $2,585,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

