Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ovintiv (OVV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

9/26/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $78.00.

8/9/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $71.00.

8/4/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 712,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,494. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

