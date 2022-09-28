Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Trading Down 0.2%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.63. 106,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 221,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $595.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

