ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

RETO stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,692. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

