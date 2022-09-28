Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.22% 21.24% 6.02% Corcept Therapeutics 28.75% 25.53% 22.84%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $942.30 million 0.55 $49.17 million $1.21 10.60 Corcept Therapeutics $365.98 million 7.30 $112.51 million $0.94 26.54

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Corcept Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corcept Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phibro Animal Health. Phibro Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phibro Animal Health and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 0 0 1.50 Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.21%. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Phibro Animal Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. The company also offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. In addition, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

