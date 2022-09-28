Reviewing EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% EMX Royalty -16.07% 1.28% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Searchlight Resources and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Searchlight Resources and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $7.53 million 23.73 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -32.39

Searchlight Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMX Royalty.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Searchlight Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

