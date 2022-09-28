Reviewing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47% Silvergate Capital 45.70% 7.85% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $156.08, indicating a potential upside of 97.80%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.04 $25.18 million $0.33 8.94 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 14.21 $78.53 million $3.46 22.81

Silvergate Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. As of April 5, 2022, it operated 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

