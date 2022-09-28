Reviewing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 22.76% 27.06% 3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 1 4 8 0 2.54

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $43.93, suggesting a potential upside of 56.29%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

60.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 0.86 $4.22 billion $6.85 4.10

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

