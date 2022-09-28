Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Up 7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 47,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 48,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Revival Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

