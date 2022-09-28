RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

