Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 2,422 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 314,444.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 33.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MDC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

