Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 132,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,604,028. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

