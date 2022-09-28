Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 11,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

