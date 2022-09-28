Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after purchasing an additional 527,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,740. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

