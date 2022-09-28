Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $475,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 370,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

CLB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $634.26 million, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

