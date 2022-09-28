Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

OGN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 10,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,727. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.