RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.01

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 7020304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.