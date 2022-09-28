Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF remained flat at $32.00 on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

