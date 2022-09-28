Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Down 3%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.97. 7,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

