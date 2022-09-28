Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SABR. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Sabre has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,247,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 2,998,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 2,546,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 1,789,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after buying an additional 1,615,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

