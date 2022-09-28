Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Plans GBX 0.40 Dividend

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SFE opened at GBX 26.90 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Safestyle UK has a 12-month low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.72 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.53. The company has a market cap of £37.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00.

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher bought 66,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($19,393.43).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

