Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 3.8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 29,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 31,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

