Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €28.70 to €19.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Salzgitter traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

