Sanshu Inu 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,002.00 (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Sanshu Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanshu Inu Profile

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU's deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders."

