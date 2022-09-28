Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 58 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

