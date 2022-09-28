Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011132 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.