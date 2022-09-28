Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011132 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Sarcophagus Coin Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
