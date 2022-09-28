Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $244.50

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 512319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.50 ($3.04).
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.48 million and a PE ratio of 4,083.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.11.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.