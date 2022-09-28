Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $244.50

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 512319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.50 ($3.04).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.48 million and a PE ratio of 4,083.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.11.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,457.14 ($7,802.25).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

