Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

