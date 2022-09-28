Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

