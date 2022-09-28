Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $9.88.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

