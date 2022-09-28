Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.84. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

