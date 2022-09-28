Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of Seaport Global Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

