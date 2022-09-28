Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,532 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,251,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

APH stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

