Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,292 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.97 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

