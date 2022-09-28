Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,781. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

