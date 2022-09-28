Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $153.49. 67,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $172.67. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

