Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.16. 10,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,237. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

