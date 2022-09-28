Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.99. 115,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

