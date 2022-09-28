Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 142,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

